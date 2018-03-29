CBSE Paper Leak LIVE Updates: Board To Announce Fresh Dates Soon

Here are the Live updates of the CBSE paper leak case:

Delhi police has set a special team for investigating the leak of two CBSE question papers. The Central Board of Secondary Education has scrapped both Class 12 economics exam and Class 10 mathematics exams after the reports that students had been able to access the handwritten question papers. The probe which started last evening has so far questioned 25 people, mostly students. The police are hoping to work backwards to trace the source of the CBSE leaked papers that appear to have been circulated over WhatsApp, the encrypted messenger service.