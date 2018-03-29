Fresh Exam Dates Soon, Says CBSE; Cops Try To Trace Leak Source: 10 Facts

CBSE paper leak: Police sources said papers may have been leaked the evening before the two exams

New Delhi: Fresh exam dates will be announced by the end of the week after the CBSE cancelled two papers -- Mathematics and Economics -- following a paper leak, the education body has said. Delhi Police have questioned 25 people, mostly students who had access to the handwritten question papers. The police are hoping to work backwards to trace the source of the leaked papers that appear to have been circulated over WhatsApp. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE in a complaint to Delhi Police said it got a fax on March 23 naming a person from Rajinder Nagar in north Delhi as the one who leaked the papers. The complaint says the accused also runs a coaching centre. A special investigation team led by senior police officer RP Upadhyay has been formed after filing two cases on complaints from the CBSE.