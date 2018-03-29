Fresh Exam Dates Soon, Says CBSE; Cops Try To Trace Leak Source: 10 Facts

CBSE paper leak: Police sources said papers may have been leaked the evening before the two exams
New Delhi: Fresh exam dates will be announced by the end of the week after the CBSE cancelled two papers -- Mathematics and Economics -- following a paper leak, the education body has said. Delhi Police have questioned 25 people, mostly students who had access to the handwritten question papers. The police are hoping to work backwards to trace the source of the leaked papers that appear to have been circulated over WhatsApp. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE in a complaint to Delhi Police said it got a fax on March 23 naming a person from Rajinder Nagar in north Delhi as the one who leaked the papers. The complaint says the accused also runs a coaching centre. A special investigation team led by senior police officer RP Upadhyay has been formed after filing two cases on complaints from the CBSE.
Here is your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story:
"We have received snapshots of the handwritten paper circulated through WhatsApp from the complainant. We are trying to ascertain the source of these messages. Since WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, we are facing a bit of difficulty in tracing the source," said an officer privy to the probe, according to news agency Press Trust of India.
The officer said they have not questioned any official from any of the examination centres or from the CBSE. The questioning in the Class 10 and Class 12 paper leaks will happen once the source of messages is traced.
The CBSE, which has been fending off complaints that some question papers had been leaked for days, cancelled two exams including the Class 12 Economics paper on Monday. The decision came hours after the Class 10 Maths paper leaked and surfaced on social media also.
Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar will hold a press conference today at 1 pm on the CBSE paper leak. He had told reporters that "two-three papers" had leaked but promised parents and students that the authorities had filed a police complaint right away. He said the leaks appeared to be a localised problem limited just to Delhi.
Police sources, however, suggest that this might not be the case. A police officer said his understanding at the moment was that the examination papers appear to have been leaked the evening before the two examinations.
A police statement said the CBSE had registered the first case in connection with the leak of economics paper yesterday while the case pertaining to mathematics paper was filed today, following a complaint by the regional director of CBSE. The cases were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.
Reports about the economics paper being leaked had circulated on social media, including on WhatsApp, several hours before the paper commenced on Monday. The CBSE, however, denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic.
"We have checked with all exam centres and the paper was not leaked. The source of circulation of this information is not known yet. We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure sanctity of the examination," a senior CBSE official had said.
A similar incident occurred on March 15, when the Delhi government had said that it had received complaints of the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. The board had denied that there was a leak.
"The CBSE leak is a disgrace & accountability is essential. Officials must be culpable, yet it is innocent students who will be punished," Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted.