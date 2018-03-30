CBSE Re-Exam Updates: Board Yet To Announce Dates; Students Stressed Over Fresh Exam

There is still no clarification form CBSE about re-examination dates for class 12 Economics and class 10 Mathematics paper.

Education | Written by | Updated: March 30, 2018 10:53 IST
New Delhi:  It has barely been two days when in a notice CBSE announced that it will be conducting re-exam for class 12 Economics paper and class 10 Mathematics paper. After CBSE announced re-exam, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar held a Press Conference and addressed the concerns of parents and students. The re-examination is being conducted amidst allegations of paper leak. In a notice issued by CBSE accepted the possibility of paper leak and said that it would announce the re-examination dates soon. 

CBSE press note says, "The CBSE decided today to reconduct the Mathematics paper of class X in view of the information received about the likelihood of the Exam having been compromised' The board also took a view that looking to the circumstances that arose during the conduct of Economics paper of class XII, the Economics paper would also be reconducted."

No Update on Re-examination Dates

The board had notified that it will announce the re-examination dates by the end of the week. It is expected that the new dates will be announced after the board exam on April 2, 2018. On April 2, class 10 students will appear for Sanskrit exam and class 12 students would appear for Hindi (Elective or Core) exam. 

Some students have expressed concern over various social media platform that CBSE should announce the re-exam dates soon as the stress is hampering their preparation for the other upcoming examinations. 

There have been some media reports that CBSE class 12 Economics re-test will be held on April 24, 2018. The information was also tweeted by Shashi Tharoor, however there have been no confirmation from the board yet. 
  
Student Protest against Re-exam

A group of students assembled at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi and protested against CBSE's decision to conduct re-exam. Students have questioned CBSE's accountability for the paper leak and have said that what guarantee does the board have that question paper would not leak again. A section of students also demanded that re-examination be conducted for all subjects. 

Apart from the Economics question paper for class 12, there had been reports of paper leak for Business Studies, and Accountancy paper as well. 

Exam Pattern for the Re-examination

While the date for the re-examination is yet to be announced, students are already worried about the exam pattern for the re-examination. Some students have been demanding on social media platforms, that the re-examination be conducted for less number of marks so as to reduce their stress. 

The question paper for the re-examination will follow the pattern as has already been released by CBSE. The questions will be from NCERT texts only. Usually, the board prepares multiple sets for one subject. The questions in all sets are more or less similar with the questions sequenced differently. 

It remains to be seen how would CBSE pull off the re-examination in a short span of time as the re-examination will involve not just setting a fresh question paper which follows the pattern and marking scheme given by CBSE earlier but will also require printing of question papers for all the students who had registered for the exam. 

Other than conducting the exam, there is also the hindrance of getting the new schedule across to students from all parts of the country. In the board exams conducted by CBSE, this year, 16,38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and 11,86,306 had registered for class 12 exams. 

