CBSE Re-Exam Updates: Board Yet To Announce Dates; Students Stressed Over Fresh Exam

Additional consequences of #CBSERetest : 12th grade economics exam rescheduled for 24th of April. Kerala Engineering entrance exam is already fixed for that date; students who are studying Maths-Economics stream will not be able to do both. What a mess you've made, @CBSEWorld !

Media reports. CBSE has not confirmed. Now that i have alerted them, I hope they will find another, ideally earlier date, since various states have scheduled entrance exams in the expectation that CBSE & other school exams would be over by then