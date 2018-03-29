CBSE Re-Exam Updates: Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics Re-Test Dates Soon

My son Aujaswi studied really hard for #CBSE Class X Board Math Exams held today



His joy of finishing Board Exams was short lived.



He is extremely dejected as the Math paper got leaked& this #LeakingGovt will hold the Exam again



I feel sorry for him as lakhs of other students! — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 28, 2018

The CBSE leak is a disgrace & accountability is essential. Officials must be culpable, yet it is innocent students who will be punished. Here is one student petition that has reached me https://t.co/g6zpHoZoAX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 28, 2018

But since the paper was on WhatsApp the CBSE may feel it could have reached students anywhere & everyone must take the test again. What a disgrace for the bation's premier school-leaving examination! https://t.co/jM0fdaBx8D — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 28, 2018

From a student upset about the #CBSEPaperLeak : what's the guarantee that retest paper will not be leaked? And how can I concentrate again on my studies? I just feel bad every time. The same pain one gets when he /she is cheated. And we are cheated! Shame on this Government — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 28, 2018

Dear Students,

I fully understand your anguish, helplessness, anger and frustration. It is really painful that criminals do the wrong and the honest and brightest suffer. (1/2) @CBSEINDIA@HRDMinistry — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 29, 2018