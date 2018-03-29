CBSE Re-Exam Updates: Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics Re-Test Dates Soon

Parents and students have alleged that CBSE was notified about the leaked question paper a day prior to the Mathematics exam and yet the board went ahead with conducting the exam.

Education | Written by | Updated: March 29, 2018 15:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBSE Re-Exam Updates: Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics Re-Test Dates Soon

CBSE Re-Exam Updates: Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics Re-Test Dates Soon

New Delhi:  The controversy of the CBSE paper leak does not seem to die down. There had been allegations of paper leak since the board exams started on March 5, 2018. CBSE had refuted claims since the beginning and had called it the works of 'miscreants'. However, with the announcement of re-examination, the board has confirmed that there indeed had been cases of paper leak. The board has decided to re-conduct exams for class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics paper. The new dates for the exam will be announced soon. 

The official notice on the CBSE website had said that the dates for the re-exam will be announced within a week. There are also speculations that the new exam dates will be decided after the Sanskrit exam which will be conducted on April 2, 2018. 

Students and their guardians have been livid about the board's decision to conduct exams again. Lakhs of students had appeared for the Mathematics exam on March 28, 2018, while the exam for Economics was conducted on March 26, 2018. 

Parents and students have alleged that CBSE was notified about the leaked question paper a day prior to the Mathematics exam and yet the board went ahead with conducting the exam. 

Ajay Maken, the President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, also tweeted about the CBSE paper leak and the disappointment faced by students who had appeared for the Mathematics board exam. As a parent of a class 10 student, he said he felt sorry for the lakhs of students who had appeared for the exam. 
 
Shiv Tharoor also tweeted about the paper leak and CBSE's decision to conduct re-examination. He said that the leak was a disgrace and someone had to take accountability for the mess. He said that even though students were not at fault, it was them who would have to pay.
   
Yesterday, Minister of Education Prakash Javadekar, addressed a Press Conference about the re-examination. Mr Javadekar said that the paper leak has been reported only from a couple of schools in Delhi, adding that the CBSE has assured to take concrete steps regarding the paper leak. "We are investigating the matter. It will be an examination for everybody," he said. 

Comments
Today, in a couple of tweets, Mr. Javadekar again expressed his concern over the paper leak and said that "culprits will be nabbed soon and strict action will be taken."
  
Meanwhile, students have been rattled by the news of paper leak. Students in Delhi are holding a protest at Jantar Mantar and have demanded that all exams be conducted again. 

Click here for more Education News

Trending

CBSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSHyderabad GirlPNR StatusCBSEMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train StatusPrakash JavadekarFacebook

................................ Advertisement ................................