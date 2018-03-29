CBSE Re-Exam Updates: Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics Re-Test Dates Soon

The official notice on the CBSE website had said that the dates for the re-exam will be announced within a week. There are also speculations that the new exam dates will be decided after the Sanskrit exam which will be conducted on April 2, 2018.
Students and their guardians have been livid about the board's decision to conduct exams again. Lakhs of students had appeared for the Mathematics exam on March 28, 2018, while the exam for Economics was conducted on March 26, 2018.
Parents and students have alleged that CBSE was notified about the leaked question paper a day prior to the Mathematics exam and yet the board went ahead with conducting the exam.
Ajay Maken, the President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, also tweeted about the CBSE paper leak and the disappointment faced by students who had appeared for the Mathematics board exam. As a parent of a class 10 student, he said he felt sorry for the lakhs of students who had appeared for the exam.
My son Aujaswi studied really hard for #CBSE Class X Board Math Exams held today— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 28, 2018
His joy of finishing Board Exams was short lived.
He is extremely dejected as the Math paper got leaked& this #LeakingGovt will hold the Exam again
I feel sorry for him as lakhs of other students!
Shiv Tharoor also tweeted about the paper leak and CBSE's decision to conduct re-examination. He said that the leak was a disgrace and someone had to take accountability for the mess. He said that even though students were not at fault, it was them who would have to pay.
The CBSE leak is a disgrace & accountability is essential. Officials must be culpable, yet it is innocent students who will be punished. Here is one student petition that has reached me https://t.co/g6zpHoZoAX— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 28, 2018
But since the paper was on WhatsApp the CBSE may feel it could have reached students anywhere & everyone must take the test again. What a disgrace for the bation's premier school-leaving examination! https://t.co/jM0fdaBx8D— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 28, 2018
From a student upset about the #CBSEPaperLeak : what's the guarantee that retest paper will not be leaked? And how can I concentrate again on my studies? I just feel bad every time. The same pain one gets when he /she is cheated. And we are cheated! Shame on this Government— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 28, 2018
Yesterday, Minister of Education Prakash Javadekar, addressed a Press Conference about the re-examination. Mr Javadekar said that the paper leak has been reported only from a couple of schools in Delhi, adding that the CBSE has assured to take concrete steps regarding the paper leak. "We are investigating the matter. It will be an examination for everybody," he said.
Dear Students,— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 29, 2018
I fully understand your anguish, helplessness, anger and frustration. It is really painful that criminals do the wrong and the honest and brightest suffer. (1/2) @CBSEINDIA@HRDMinistry
I can understand the pain & frustration of parents & children. Culprits will be nabbed soon and strict action will be taken. We are taking all measures to ensure that the exams remain fool-proof. @CBSEWorld@HRDMinistry (2/2)— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 29, 2018
Meanwhile, students have been rattled by the news of paper leak. Students in Delhi are holding a protest at Jantar Mantar and have demanded that all exams be conducted again.
