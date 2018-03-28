Now, Online Petitions Demand Cancellation Of CBSE Re-Exams The CBSE on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examination in the maths and economics papers for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively following the leak of question papers even as a Delhi Police probe is underway.

After Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to conduct re-examinations for Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics, several petitions emerged online and demanded the cancellation of re-examination of both the papers. One such petition which has more than 11 thousand signatories so far, said that everyone should not be penalized for a handful of students' atrocities. The petitions has been filed on Change.org addressed to the board.The CBSE on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examination in the maths and economics papers for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively following the leak of question papers even as a Delhi Police probe is underway."The CBSE has decided to re-conduct the examination to uphold the sanctity of board examinations and in the interest of fairness to the students," said a CBSE statement.The new dates for the examinations and other details will be hosted on the CBSE website within a week."Many students have other plans for other events and some students families are looking to migrate from one place to another and have already begun their packing, hence, it makes it impossible for them to write their exam (sic)", said the petition filed by Sree Charan."Also, why should all the student sit for re exam? Paper was leaked in Delhi... Please conduct the exams only for Delhi region students cause other students have other exams lined up too and all students didn't cheat," demanded another petition . The same petition was tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.The board move comes after a handwritten note with the same questions as the CBSE question papers was found circulating on social media message application days before the exams in these papers were conducted. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar admitted to the paper leak and said a special team of the Delhi Police is investigating. "I have full confidence that police will apprehend the criminals. We will not let injustice happen to anyone... we are saddened by whatever has happened," he said, adding that an internal investigation is also underway to trace the source of the leak.