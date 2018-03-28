CBSE Orders Re-Exam For Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths Papers

In the notification, the board has said that the schedule for the re-examination will be released within a week.
CBSE had conducted Economics board exam on March 26, 2018. It was alleged that a hand written question paper had been doing rounds on the messaging service WhatsApp a day prior to the exam. On the date of the exam, teachers were stunned to find that the paper being circulated had same questions as in the actual question paper.
Students have been alleging paper leak since the board exams started on March 5. While, the board had denied allegations of any paper leak and had called it the work of miscreants, the decision for re-examination does affirm that there had been a lapse on part of the board to ensure a fair examination.
CBSE released this notification on cancellation of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths exams
"With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to reconduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week," CBSE notification published on the official website said.
Earlier, on March 15, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that he had received complaints about an alleged leak of Class 12 Accountancy paper. "Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE," the minister said.
However, the board denied any allegation of paper leak and said that all the seals (of packed question papers) were found intact at all the exam centres.
"There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals (of packed question papers) have been found intact at all the exam centres," the Board said in its official statement.
Comments
Click here for more Education News