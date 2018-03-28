CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Cancelled: Here Is What Students Should Know

What happened
On Monday, when some teachers of private schools found the questionnaire of Class 12 Economics paper to be same as a handwritten note which was being circulated over messaging service app over the past few days.
CBSE, now had to cancel the Class 12 Mathematics and Economics papers after question paper leak was reported.
Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference today at New Delhi that some parts of the paper were leaked on WhatsApp and the government has made a police complaint regarding it.
"Investigation is underway and strict action will be taken. We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed," HRD Minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed unhappiness about the leak of Class 10 and 12 CBSE papers, which is forcing students to take the exams again, sources told NDTV.
When will be the re-exams
Both the HRD minister and the board have said the new dates for re-examinations will be released within one week.
Where will you find the new dates
The students may track the CBSE official website and ndtv.com for further updates on the examination date.
What did CBSE say
Comments
Class XII -- Economics
Class X Mathematics"
Click here for more Education News