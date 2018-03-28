CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Cancelled: Here Is What Students Should Know CBSE board examinations 2018 began on March 5 and class 10 examinations were expected to be concluded by April 4 while the last date for Class 12 exams was April 13.

What happened



On Monday, when some teachers of private schools found the questionnaire of Class 12 Economics paper to be same as a handwritten note which was being circulated over messaging service app over the past few days.



CBSE, now had to cancel the Class 12 Mathematics and Economics papers after question paper leak was reported.



Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference today at New Delhi that some parts of the paper were leaked on WhatsApp and the government has made a police complaint regarding it.



"Investigation is underway and strict action will be taken. We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed," HRD Minister said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed unhappiness about the leak of Class 10 and 12 CBSE papers, which is forcing students to take the exams again, sources told NDTV.



When will be the re-exams



Both the HRD minister and the board have said the new dates for re-examinations will be released within one week.



Where will you find the new dates



The students may track the CBSE official website and ndtv.com for further updates on the examination date.



What did CBSE say



The board said this: "Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week:

Class XII -- Economics

Class X Mathematics"



