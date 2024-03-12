CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Important Questions From Previous Year Economics Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exam for Class 12 Economics paper on March 18, 2024. Students appearing in the boards can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the official website of the CBSE.

Important High Marks Questions From Previous Year Paper



Q) According to NITI Aayog, India has a technological advantage to facilitate digital banks. There is a need for creating a regulatory framework for promoting this.

NITI Aayog, in its report titled "Digital Banks: A Proposal for Licensing and Regulatory for India", offers a template and roadmap for a digial bank licensing and regulatory regime for a country. India's public digital infrastructure, especially Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has successfully faced this.

With Aadhar, India is at the cusp of operationalizing its own open banking framework. This demonstrates that India has the technology stock to fully facilitate digital banks. Digital banking allows a user to set up automatic payments for regular utility bills. Digital banking enables fund transfers to reduce the risk of counterfeit currency. By promoting a cashless society, digital banking restricts the circulation of black money.

On the basis of the given text and common understanding, answer the following questions :

(a) Which institution has been replaced by NITI Aayog in India ? Who is the ex-officio Chairman of NITI Aayog ?

(b) State and discuss any two main advantages of digital banking.



Q) (i) Why are less women found in regular salaried employment ?

(ii) Distinguish between human capital and physical capital.

OR

(b) (i) State and discuss any one strategy involved in attaining sustainable development in India.

(ii) Discuss briefly the importance of micro credit programme in rural India.



Q) State and elaborate whether the following statement is true or false, with valid arguments :

"Indian economy has showed satisfactory progress towards formalisation of workforce in the recent past."

OR

"In India, the self-employed constitute around 60% employees. The possible incidence of under employment is the highest among the self-employed.

a) As an economist, suggest and elaborate any two measures that may be taken to ensure more productive employment for the self-employed.

Q) Explain valid reasons for the slow growth and re-emergence of poverty in Pakistan.

Q) a) Explain briefly the rationale behind the 'License Raj' under the Industrial Policy Resolution, 1956.

(b) Define Multilateral trade.

Q) Critically evaluate the role of rural banking system in the process of rural development in India.