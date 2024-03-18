CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Nearly 39 Lakh Students Taking Boards 2024, Class 12 Economics Exam Today

CBSE Board Exam 2024: CBSE Issues Clarification On Open Book Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified its intentions to conduct a comprehensive study within its affiliated schools to assess the viability of implementing the OBE within the Indian educational framework.





The move aligns with the recommendations outlined in the National Curriculum Framework for Secondary Education (NCF-SE). Initially, the Board plans to experiment with the OBE approach and subsequently evaluate its feasibility within the Indian context.





Contrary to media reports, the CBSE has refuted claims about immediate plans to introduce the OBE in selected schools as part of a pilot run for specific subjects and grade levels. Instead, the Board is currently focused on initiating a study to ascertain the feasibility of the initiative.





In an interview with Education Times, Joseph Emmanuel, the Director of Academics at CBSE, said "Some media reports have created confusion; the CBSE has decided to undertake a study to understand the feasibility for bringing assessment reforms like the OBE based on recommendations in the NEP-2020 and NCF-SE 2023. The study would be conducted in select CBSE schools as it is important to first experiment, and then examine the viability of the OBE."





Mr Emmanuel further elaborated, "The CBSE has earlier introduced case-based questions in the board exam paper; students can answer the case-based questions only if they have a conceptual understanding."