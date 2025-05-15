HPBOSE Results 2025: Himachal Class 10, 12 Results Expected To Be Out today

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams today, May 15, 2025. There is no official confirmation from the board, but several reports are swirling online that claim the results will be out today. Nearly two lakh students registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams in Himachal Pradesh are eagerly awaiting the results. One released, they able to check their results on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. Students will need to enter their login credentials to access the results.

Students can download the digital marksheet from the board's website for their future use. They will get a hard copy of their marksheets from their respective schools later.

Apart from the website, students can also check the HPBOSE results through SMS by sending a text message to 56263. The format to be used is as follows:

For Class 10: HP10[space]Roll Number

For Class 12: HP12[space]Roll Number

To pass the exam, a student needs to score at least 33 per cent marks.

Here's a step-by-step guide the download the results once out:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025" or "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025"

A new page will open

Enter the required credentials and submit

The Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

This year, the Class 10 exams were conducted from March 4 to 22, while Class 12 exams were held from March 2 to 28.

The reason for buzz around HPBOSE board result is the announcement last year. The board had declared the result on May 7, 2024, so many think it is expected to come anytime now.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 74.61 per cent; for Class 12, it was 73.76 per cent.