CBSE Plans To Introduce Two Levels Of Science And Social Science

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to introduce two levels of Science and Social Science for Classes 9 and 10. As per reports, the board is contemplating to introduce standard and advanced levels for Science and Social Science for the two classes starting from the 2026-27 academic session. The decision comes years after CBSE introduced two levels of Mathematics (standard and basic) for Class 10 students. This system was introduced in the 2019-20 academic session.

The decision to offer these subjects at two levels was taken during a recent meeting of the CBSE's curriculum committee. The final decision on the matter will be given by the board's governing body, which serves as its highest decision-making authority.

The board has yet to make a decision on the study material that would be required under the two courses. As per sources, CBSE is waiting for the release of new textbooks by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), aligned with the updated National Curriculum Framework.

The decision is in line with the National Education Policy, 2020, which states that “all subjects and corresponding assessments, beginning with Mathematics, could be offered at two levels, with students doing some of their subjects at the standard level and some at a higher level”. This suggestion is part of the policy's push to “reduce pressure and the coaching culture”.

According to CBSE data, in the 2023-24 exam, more students registered for the standard level of Mathematics as compared to the basic level. Around 15,88,041 students registered for Standard level of Mathematics, while 6,79,560 students registered for Basic.