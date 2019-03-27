CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Over; 'Easy Paper With Tricky Questions,' Say Students

CBSE Class 12 Economics paper exam was held today in India and abroad

CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education has organised CBSE Class 12 Economics paper today for students who have registered for the exam from India and abroad. According to reports the CBSE 12th Economics paper was easy for most students, however, some of them commented the paper carried some tricky questions too. The CBSE Class 12 Economic paper was held for three hours today from 10.30 AM-1.30 PM for 80 marks. Two days ago, CBSE had conducted Class 12 History paper and next exam scheduled for Humanities stream students is Psychology, which will be held on March 29.

CBSE Class 12 Economic paper pattern

The whole paper was divided in to two sections; Section A - Microeconomics and Section B - Macroeconomics.

All questions in both sections were compulsory. However, there were internal choices in some questions.

Question No.1-4 and 13-16 are very short answer questions carrying 1 mark each. They are required to be answered in one sentence.

Question No.5-6 and 17-18 are short answer questions carrying 3 marks each. Answers to them should not normally exceed 60 words each.

Question No.7-9 and 19-21 are also short answer questions carrying 4 marks each. Answers to them should not normally exceed 70 words each.

Question No.10-12 and 22-24 are long answer questions carrying 6 marks each. Answers to them should not normally exceed 100 words each.

