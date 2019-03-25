CBSE Class 12 History Paper Lengthy, But Easy, Say Students

CBSE Class 12 History exam was held today across India and abroad.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has organised the Class 12 History paper for the Humanities candidates today. According to reports, the students who have appeared for the exam from 10.30 am to 01.30 am today have attended a lengthy paper. A student told Times of India portal that, though, she found two-three questions as tricky, the rest of the questions were directly from the NCERT.

Next, CBSE Class 12 Humanities students will sit for Economics paper on March 27 and Psychology paper on March 29.

