'Question Paper For Average Students': Teachers On CBSE 12th Maths Exam

CBSE concluded class 12 board exam for mathematics today. Teachers are of the opinion that the question paper was meant for an average student with a lot of practice.

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 18, 2019 16:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Question Paper For Average Students': Teachers On CBSE 12th Maths Exam

CBSE class 12 maths exam concluded today


Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the board examination for class 12 mathematics paper. Mathematics is a nightmare-inducing subject and hence students were anxiously waiting for this exam to be over. The initial reaction from teachers and students is of a question paper which was not easy. The subject-matter expert we spoke too called the paper average in terms of difficulty level.

Mrinal Bhati, HOD (Maths) and Hardeep Kaur PGT (Maths) at Army Public school, Delhi cantt. unanimously agreed that the Mathematics question paper for class 12 students was of average level of difficulty.

They said that any student who had enough practice should have been able to sail through it. The teachers said that the paper had scope for even an average student to score high marks.

Some questions were lengthy but not tricky thus allowing students to solve them with ease.

No question was out of syllabus. The section wise distribution was apt and well balanced and was overall a good paper.

Some students however complained that the paper was lengthy and tough.

One student complained of an out-of-syllabus question, the veracity of which is unclear.

Another user on Twitter said that the paper was lengthy with section D being tough which is usual for Maths paper but section C was easy and direct.

Now, CBSE class 12 students from Arts stream will face Political Science paper tomorrow.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CBSEBoard ExamCBSE Board Exam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Manohar ParrikarManohar Parrikar NewsElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsAirAsia CEONew Zealand MosqueBlack Box Rahul GandhiDMK Candidate List 2019Redmi 7Note 6 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................