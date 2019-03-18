'Question Paper For Average Students': Teachers On CBSE 12th Maths Exam

CBSE class 12 maths exam concluded today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the board examination for class 12 mathematics paper. Mathematics is a nightmare-inducing subject and hence students were anxiously waiting for this exam to be over. The initial reaction from teachers and students is of a question paper which was not easy. The subject-matter expert we spoke too called the paper average in terms of difficulty level.

Mrinal Bhati, HOD (Maths) and Hardeep Kaur PGT (Maths) at Army Public school, Delhi cantt. unanimously agreed that the Mathematics question paper for class 12 students was of average level of difficulty.

They said that any student who had enough practice should have been able to sail through it. The teachers said that the paper had scope for even an average student to score high marks.

Some questions were lengthy but not tricky thus allowing students to solve them with ease.

No question was out of syllabus. The section wise distribution was apt and well balanced and was overall a good paper.

Some students however complained that the paper was lengthy and tough.

One student complained of an out-of-syllabus question, the veracity of which is unclear.

All sections are tough... except few questions — Prabhas arya (@Prabhasarya4) March 18, 2019

Another user on Twitter said that the paper was lengthy with section D being tough which is usual for Maths paper but section C was easy and direct.

First Of All Paper Was Lengthy And As usual Sec-D Was Tough [But Actually not because the answers are quite unusual] And Sec C Was Easy And Direct.... Very Much Satisfied With That????????. — GamingWithCraig (@Craig_HellYT) March 18, 2019

Now, CBSE class 12 students from Arts stream will face Political Science paper tomorrow.

