CBSE To Conduct Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths Exam Again; Students, Parents React Strongly Class 10 students are hugely disappointed as after allegations of paper leak,CBSE announced that it will conduct the exam for mathematics again.

The decision by CBSE to conduct the re-exam for class 12 economics paper and class 10 mathematics paper has not gone down well with parents and teachers. The disappointment of class 10 students is particularly huge. Class 10 students were jubilant about the exam being over today, however their jubilation was short-lived as after allegations of paper leak, the board announced that it will conduct the exam for mathematics again. The date for the re-exam will be announced within a week.There had been allegations of paper leak for Economics paper too. There had been reports about a hand written question paper being circulated on WhatsApp. While the question paper was available the day before the exam, it was not taken seriously. It was only after the actual question paper was out that it came to light that the paper had actually been leaked.Parents have expressed disappointment at the lack of accountability from CBSE. A parent from New Delhi said that his daughter was quite happy with her performance in the mathematics board exam as she had bene able to solve all the questions in the paper. The news of re-test has caused much gloom as she would have to study for the exam again. Students who had found the question paper to be easy are now very disappointed. A student told NDTV that it was already hard to study for the mathematics exam and writing the exam again will be difficult for them and their classmates. The concerned parent added that they were aghast at the news of cancellation of the paper. Talking to NDTV, the parent said that it is already a tiring process to prepare for an exam and when it is mathematics then it takes an extra effort. Now that the exam has been cancelled, students would have to go through the whole process again.