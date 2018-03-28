CBSE Announces Re-Exam For Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths; Twitter Erupts In Criticism

The news of re-examination has not been received favorably by students and guardians who took to twitter to criticize CBSE for its lack of accountability.

New Delhi:  Hours after students had appeared for the class 10 mathematics board exam conducted by CBSE, the board cancelled the exam. According to an update on the board's official website, the examination for class 10 mathematics paper and class 12 economics paper will be conducted again. The dates have not been declared yet but will be available within a week on the website. The news of re-examination has disappointed and infuriated students who already had to cope with exam stress. 

The allegations of paper leak had hit the board since the board exams started on March 5. The board brushed aside the rumors calling it an activity of 'miscreants'. However, on March 15, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said that he had received complaints about Accountancy paper leak and had asked officials from Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge complaint with CBSE. 

So far, CBSE had denied all allegations of paper leak but the re-examination affirms that there had been a breach and paper was indeed leaked. 

The news of re-examination has not been received favorably by students and guardians alike who took to twitter to criticize CBSE for its lack of accountability. 

1. Parents have been calling out CBSE for it's apathetic behavior toward the students who appeared for the exam. 
    
2. Some have also questioned the credibility of re-examination and asked if CBSE would be able to prevent a paper leak second time around. 
3. Some have also pointed out the inconvenience caused to students who not only have to prepare again for the exam but may have to cancel pre-scheduled programmes which may also include appearing in entrance examinations. 
   
4. A student tweeted that the new question paper should be of the same difficulty level so as to provide a fair opportunity to all students. 
 
5. Some have also questioned CBSE about the alleged paper leak in the case of Accountancy paper. 
 
It is clear, that the news of re-examination has not gone down well with the students and their guardians and poses a huge question to the board's credibility about conducting board examinations. 

CBSE, apart from the academic examinations, is also responsible for conducting NEET-UG, JEE Main and UGC NET examinations. 

