CBSE To Probe Class 12 Economics Paper Leak Allegations

The allegations of paper leak does not seem to die down for CBSE. The board is in fresh trouble after reports of paper leak for the Economics exam which was conducted yesterday . The board, however, has denied the allegations and said that question paper was not leaked. The allegations, this time seem to have emerged from an image of hand written question paper which was being circulated on the messaging app WhatsApp.As reported by TOI, when a teacher's group received an image of a hand written Economics question paper a day prior to the exam, they did not pay much heed to it. However, the teachers were in for a shock when the exam started on Monday Morning, as the actual question paper resembled the hand written paper being circulated.According to reports in TOI, the question paper was not taken seriously by teachers as they often prepare hand written sample papers for their students. It was only when they go their hands on the actual question paper they realized that the questions in both the papers were same.While CBSE has denied any such allegation, it has also said that it will investigate the matter. Since the board exams have started on March 5, the allegations of paper leak do not seem to die down. Earlier there had been paper leak allegations for Accountancy paper as well. CBSE had earlier stated that the instances of question paper being circulated on WhatsApp before the exam is work of 'miscreants'. A definitive reply from CBSE on the alleged paper leak is still awaited.Click here for more Education News