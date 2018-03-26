CBSE Concludes Class 12 Economics Board Exam; Paper Of Average Difficulty Level CBSE conducted the board exam for Economics exam for class 12 students today.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Concludes Class 12 Economics Board Exam; Paper Average New Delhi: CBSE conducted the board exam for Economics exam for class 12 students today. The early reactions from the students is that the question paper was of average difficulty level. The exam began at 10:30 am and concluded at 1:30 pm. Students also claimed that the questions were strictly from NCERT textbook. The board exams for class 12 students started on March 5 and this year 11,86,306 students have registered for class 12 board exams.



For past few years, students have been performing badly in Economics paper and hence this year, CBSE introduced practical component to Economics paper from this year. 20 marks have been allocated for practical component and 80 for theoretical component.



The question paper had 24 questions and the paper was divided in two parts - macroeconomics and microeconomics. Each section had 12 questions.



CBSE Paper Leak



This year CBSE board exams have been mired in controversy with allegations of paper leak from students. After allegations of



CBSE, however, denied all allegations of paper leak and said that 'miscreants tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and other social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations.



