CBSE Concludes Class 12 Economics Board Exam; Paper Of Average Difficulty Level

For past few years, students have been performing badly in Economics paper and hence this year, CBSE introduced practical component to Economics paper from this year. 20 marks have been allocated for practical component and 80 for theoretical component.
The question paper had 24 questions and the paper was divided in two parts - macroeconomics and microeconomics. Each section had 12 questions.
CBSE Paper Leak
This year CBSE board exams have been mired in controversy with allegations of paper leak from students. After allegations of paper leak for Accountancy paper, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had asked concerned officials to investigate the allegations.
