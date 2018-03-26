CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Paper Analysis; Read Here Experts have called CBSE Economic question paper of average difficulty level.

The board exam for Economics for class 12 students is over now. The students who appeared for the exam have called the question paper having average difficulty level. This year CBSE changed the marking scheme for Economics and introduced practical component of 20 marks in the paper, which means that the theory exam was conducted for 80 marks in total. The paper had two sections - macroeconomics and microeconomics. Each section had 12 questions making the total number of questions 24 which is six lesser than previous years.



We talked to Surinder Kaur, PGT Economics, Army Public School Delhi Cantt., who said that the paper was of average difficult level and the question paper followed the pattern given by CBSE. She also said that some questions were repeated from last year, although were worded differently.



The questions in all three sets of the paper were same except were put in different sequence. The questions were strictly from the NCERT syllabus. The paper strictly followed CBSE guideline. She also said that the numericals in the question paper were of average difficulty level. Some of the questions in section B were twisted.



According to Surinder Kaur, students who had practiced previous year question papers thoroughly and CBSE sample papers would be able to score above 65% marks.



