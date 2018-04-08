Not Just Delhi, Class 12 Paper Leaked In Himachal Too. He Wanted To Help "Weak" Student Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly leaking the Class 12 Economics paper three before the exam on March 26.

Not just Delhi, the Class 12 CBSE Economics paper, turns out, was leaked in Himachal Pradesh as well. An exam centre superintendent in the hill state wanted to help a "weak" student and ended up leaking the question paper to nearly 40 others, police said on Saturday.Rakesh Kumar, a teacher at the DAV Centenary Public School in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, and two other employees of the school were arrested on Saturday by Delhi police for allegedly leaking the Class 12 Economics paper three days before the exam on March 26.Rakesh Kumar went to the UBI Bank to collect the question paper for the Computer Science exam on the morning of March 23, three days before the Economics exam. Along with the Computer Science papers, he also allegedly picked up the Economics question papers.He then sent the Economics papers back to the DAV School with Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar, who worked as a clerk and peon respectively at the school, and headed to the Jawahar Navodaya School which was his assigned centre for the CBSE examinations, senior police officer RP Upadhyaya said.Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar opened the seal of the Economics question paper bundle and sent an image of the paper to Rakesh Kumar on WhatsApp, police said. Later in the day, Rakesh Kumar allegedly dictated the question paper to a student who was reportedly weak in the subject.The next day Rakesh Kumar clicked pictures of the handwritten question paper and sent it to a relative whose son was to appear for the exam, police said, adding that on the day of the Economics exam, he resealed the bundle and kept it back with the others.Police said as he had been an exam superintendent for the last four years, he was well versed with the processes involved and was confident enough to pull off the attempted leak.The question paper then circulated on WhatsApp groups and reached some 30-40 students, police said. Police added that there were no links between the papers leaked in Una and the ones leaked in Delhi. They also did not find any money trail involved with the leak. The leak of the Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE papers enraged students and parents and led to massive protests. While no re-exam will take place for the Class 10 Math Paper, the Class 12 Economics re-exam will be held on April 25.