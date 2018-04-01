CBSE Leaks 'Whistleblower' Identified, With Help From Google: 10 Points

CBSE paper leak: Protesting against the CBSE paper leak, students seek a retest (PTI)
New Delhi: The person who had warned the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education on the night before the Class 10 Mathematics test that the question paper had leaked has been identified by the police. He is a Class 10 student. The police had reached out to Google to trace the email address. His identity, however, has not been revealed. CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal had received an email at 1:30 am on the night before the exam, which was held on March 28, informing her about the paper being leaked. The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten Mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp.
Here is your 10-point cheat sheet to this story:
A Delhi Police crime branch officer said the Class 10 student had received the Mathematics paper on WhatsApp, and he used his father's email ID to send the mail to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal. The student and his father are being questioned, the officer said.
Crime branch officers have fanned out across the National Capital Region or NCR to raid five locations -- apart from Delhi -- in connection with the CBSE paper leak.
The police say in all some 53 students and seven teachers have been questioned so far. Six WhatsApp groups that were involved in sharing the papers are also being looked into.
In Jharkhand's Chatra district, 12 people, including Class 10 and 11 students, have been questioned for allegedly accessing the leaked question papers, the police said.
After the math and economics paper leaks, the CBSE has cautioned against fake paper leak messages being circulated on social media. A Political Science question paper found on YouTube has been verified as an "earlier year's question paper", the board said in a statement. "A fake question paper of Class 12 Hindi (Elective) is being circulated on social media," the CBSE said in the statement.
Despite getting the email from the Class 10 student -- one of many such warnings the CBSE had received -- the education body on March 28 filed a second complaint with the police 90 minutes after the Mathematics exam.
Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup has said there was not enough time to cancel the Class 10 Mathematics exam.
The police had also filed a separate case on March 27 to probe the leak of the Class 12 Economics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE. The Class 12 economics exam was held on March 26.
Re-test will be held only for students based in Delhi and Haryana only if the investigation points to a "large-scale leak", Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had said on Friday.
"I am amazed to see headlines in some news channels about confusion over retest. Out of 16 lakh students, more than 14 lakh students of Class X will not have to give retest in Maths," Mr Javadekar tweeted.