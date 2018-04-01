CBSE Leaks 'Whistleblower' Identified, With Help From Google: 10 Points

CBSE paper leak: Protesting against the CBSE paper leak, students seek a retest (PTI)

New Delhi: The person who had warned the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education on the night before the Class 10 Mathematics test that the question paper had leaked has been identified by the police. He is a Class 10 student. The police had reached out to Google to trace the email address. His identity, however, has not been revealed. CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal had received an email at 1:30 am on the night before the exam, which was held on March 28, informing her about the paper being leaked. The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten Mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp.