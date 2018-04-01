Class 10 Sanskrit, Class 12 Political Science Fake Question Papers Being Circulated: CBSE

"Students are hereby alerted not to believe or subscribe to any such sites. It is reiterated that the question papers circulating on these social media sites are either of earlier years or fake question papers," the press release from the board said.
The CBSE also is requested not to circulate the news about these fake papers so that students and other stakeholders are not misled.
In another press release yesterday, the board has warned students that a question paper of class 12 Hindi (Elective) was being circulated on social media i.e. WhatsApp, Youtube etc.
CBSE is scheduled to hold the Class 12 Hindi (Elective) and Political Science examinations on April 2 and April 6 respectively.
Class 10 Sanskrit paper will be held tomorrow.
Earlier when the board had cancelled the examination for class 12 Economics and class 10 Mathematics paper, several fake notifications about re-examination dates and schedule were doing the rounds before even CBSE announced the re-exam dates. The fake notifications and question papers have caused a huge jolt to CBSE board exams this year.
