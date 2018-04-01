Class 10 Sanskrit, Class 12 Political Science Fake Question Papers Being Circulated: CBSE CBSE said that "alleged" question papers of Class 12 Political Science and class 10 Sanskrit are being circulated on social media.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT Class 10 Sanskirt, Class 12 Political Science Fake Question Papers Being Circulated: CBSE New Delhi: CBSE said that "alleged" question papers of Class 12 Political Science and Class 10 Sanskrit are being circulated on social media. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in two separate press releases said these question papers are verified to be as earlier year's question papers.



"Students are hereby alerted not to believe or subscribe to any such sites. It is reiterated that the question papers circulating on these social media sites are either of earlier years or fake question papers," the press release from the board said.



The CBSE also is requested not to circulate the news about these fake papers so that students and other stakeholders are not misled.



In another



CBSE is scheduled to hold the Class 12 Hindi (Elective) and Political Science examinations on April 2 and April 6 respectively.



Class 10 Sanskrit paper will be held tomorrow.



Earlier when the board h



CBSE has scheduled the re-exam for class 12 Economics on April 25. The decision about class 10 Mathematics re-exam is yet to be made.



Click here for more





CBSE said that "alleged" question papers of Class 12 Political Science and Class 10 Sanskrit are being circulated on social media. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in two separate press releases said these question papers are verified to be as earlier year's question papers."Students are hereby alerted not to believe or subscribe to any such sites. It is reiterated that the question papers circulating on these social media sites are either of earlier years or fake question papers," the press release from the board said.The CBSE also is requested not to circulate the news about these fake papers so that students and other stakeholders are not misled.In another press release yesterday , the board has warned students that a question paper of class 12 Hindi (Elective) was being circulated on social media i.e. WhatsApp, Youtube etc.CBSE is scheduled to hold the Class 12 Hindi (Elective) and Political Science examinations on April 2 and April 6 respectively.Class 10 Sanskrit paper will be held tomorrow.Earlier when the board h ad cancelled the examination for class 12 Economics and class 10 Mathematics paper , several fake notifications about re-examination dates and schedule were doing the rounds before even CBSE announced the re-exam dates. The fake notifications and question papers have caused a huge jolt to CBSE board exams this year. CBSE has scheduled the re-exam for class 12 Economics on April 25. The decision about class 10 Mathematics re-exam is yet to be made.Click here for more Education News