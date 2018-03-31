CBSE Warns Against Fake Class 12 Hindi (Elective) Question Paper, Requests Not To Circulate It In a notice forwarded by CBSE to NDTV, the board has warned students that a question paper of class 12 Hindi (Elective) is being circulated on social media.

After the alleged paper leak in class 12 Economics board exam CBSE has become quick on their feet about all such future occurrences. As insisted by the Secretary for School Education, Anil Swaroop in the press conference yesterday, that since the beginning of the board exams, miscreants have been circulating fake question papers across social media. Even though fake, these question papers are enough to cause panic and stress among the students.



In a notice forwarded by CBSE to NDTV, the board has warned students that a question paper of class 12 Hindi (Elective) is being circulated on social media i.e. WhatsApp, Youtube etc. The said question paper is either an old question paper or fake. The board has also requested that the question paper not be circulated as the news about the fake question paper can mislead students.

The board has also forwarded the said question paper which bears the code number 29/1/3 and is supposed to be the third set of the question paper. The question paper has four sections and is of maximum 100 marks.







The class 12 Hindi (Elective) and Hindi (Core) exam is scheduled for April 2, 2018.



