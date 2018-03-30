CBSE Re-Exam Dates Announced; Class 12 Economics On April 25, Class 10 Maths May Held In July

"Regarding Class 10th re examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," said Education Secretary Anil Swarup IAS.
The press conference was attended by Central Board of Secondary Education chairperson Anita Karwal IAS and Mr. Swarup IAS.
"Our immediate concern of the children who have suffered and this decision is in that context. We will nail the person who did this," Mr Swarup said.
There will be no re-examination for Non-Resident Indians or NRI students. "Our information is that there is no lead outside India, so there will be no exams outside India," Mr Swarup said.
The CBSE runs 19316 affiliated schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries.
Details of the Class 10 maths and class 12 economics re-exam dates will also be released on CBSE official website - www.cbse.nic.in.
Who all need to write the re-exam
For Class 10 maths, all those candidates from Delhi and Haryana region will have to sit for the re-exam.
