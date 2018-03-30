CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Re-Exam Only For Delhi, Haryana Students; Exam Date Tentatively In July CBSE will conduct re-exam for class 10 Mathematics paper only for students who appeared for the exam at centres in Delhi and Haryana.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the re-exam for class 10 Mathematics paper will be conducted only for students who appeared for the exam at centres in Delhi and Haryana. The board exam for class 10 Mathematics was cancelled within a few hours of conducting the exam on March 28. The board had also cancelled the exam for class 12 Economics paper. The board has said that the decision has been taken with the interest of students in mind.While the date for Economics re-exam has been announced, the exam for class 10 Mathematics may be held in July 2018.In a brief to the media, Anil Swaroop, the Secretary School Education, HRD Ministry, said that there had been no paper leak outside of India and hence no re-examination will be held at exam centres situated outside India.Anil Swaroop said that the board is still investigating if there had been a paper leak in case of Mathematics paper for class 10. If it is found that there had been a paper leak, the board will conduct a re-exam only for class 10 students who appeared for the exam in Delhi-NCR and Haryana. In case of a re-examination, the exam will be conducted in July 2018.He also said that the decision has been taken by the board keeping the convenience of students in mind. As far as the actions taken against the paper leak allegations are concerned, he said that corrective action will be taken in time. CBSE had, on March 29, conducted mock drills to test a new method to deliver question paper to exam centres.Click here for more Education News