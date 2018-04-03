Internal Inquiries Indicate Few Beneficiaries: CBSE On Maths Exam Decision Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said its internal inquiries and analysis based on available material and inputs from the ongoing police investigations are indicating that the alleged leak may be confined to a few alleged beneficiaries.

Keeping in mind the



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said its internal inquiries and analysis based on available material and inputs from the ongoing police investigations are indicating that the class 10 maths paper leak may be confined to a few alleged beneficiaries. Similarly, the board also said the trend of random evaluation done so far for class 10 Mathematics paper, is not indicating sudden spikes or unusual patterns, giving any impression of passing on widespread benefits of alleged leaks to students.Keeping in mind the paramount interest of students , CBSE said in a statement that, the Board has taken the considered decision to not hold the re-examination of Class 10 maths paper even in Delhi NCR and Haryana.“Therefore, the class 10 maths re-examinations will not be held anywhere in the country,” it said.Further, according to CBSE, the Board has come across several fake question papers being put up on social media, obviously with a view to spread panic amongst our students, parents and schools.Meanwhile, Board has also received representations from stakeholders indicating anxiety amongst children of class 10 due to the uncertainty surrounding the maths examination.“Also, we have received over 1000 calls on our Counseling Helpline Desk enquiring about whether the re-examination will be held and requesting for announcing the dates for the reconduct of Maths Class 10 examination,” the statement said.“Class 10 examination is essentially a gateway for class 11, it thus, remains largely an internal segment of school education system. It is therefore felt that the Board must address the primary concern of a large section of the students,” CBSE said.However, the board mentioned that, wherever it is conclusively established, after due enquiry in specific cases, that undue advantage of the alleged leakage has been taken by certain beneficiaries, action shall be taken as per the provisions of CBSE Examination Bye Laws.On the other hand, the board said that the Board's decision to reconduct the examination of Class 10 economics Paper (Code 030) on 25th April, 2018, for all candidates, except for CBSE students of schools located outside India, remains unchanged.“Class 12 exams are a gateway to higher education and various professional competitive exams which have limited seats. In the present scenario, the admitting institutions of higher education are likely to have reservations against this batch of students regarding economics results, not only in India but also in foreign institutions,” CBSE justified its decision to hold the class 12 economics re-exam.“Therefore, giving undue advantage to a handful of beneficiaries of the alleged leak would not be in the larger academic interest of these students, and neither does it uphold principles of education or the sanctity of the Board exams,” it said. Earlier today, the School Education Secretary in HRD tweeted the decision of not conducting the class 10 maths examination.Click here for more Education News