CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Moderately Difficult And Lengthy: Experts

CBSE Board 2020: The teachers also said, overall, the Class 12 Maths paper was a well-balanced paper.

According to experts, today's Class 12 Maths paper was moderately difficult and lengthy. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the Class 12 Maths paper today in various centres across the country and abroad. The teachers also said, overall, the Class 12 Maths paper was a well-balanced paper.

Teachers Mrinal Bhati, HOD Maths and Hardeep Kaur PGT Maths of Army Public School of Delhi Cantt, also said the paper was based on new paper pattern with concept based MCQ questions which were a bit tricky.

"Students who have solved the NCERT Book thoroughly would have done well as it was totally a concept based paper," they said.

"Few questions in section C were lengthy specially question of differential equation," Ms Bhati and Ms Kaur said.

They also said Section D had one tricky question and no question was out of syllabus.

However, according to the teachers, internal choice could help the students.

"All three sets were of same difficulty level and overall it was a well-balanced paper," they said in a Class 12 Maths paper analysis prepared for NDTV.

Meanwhile, in view of the coronavirus that has affected 110 people in India, students have tweeted to CBSE on postponing the exam. Schools and educational institutes have been ordered to remain closed till March 31 in many states to avoid mass gathering and stop the spread of corona virus.

In response to the queries on Coronavirus the Board has replied, through its Twitter handle, that appropriate precautions are taken at exam centers for all the students who are taking exam.

Click here for more Education News