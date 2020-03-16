Precautions Taken At Exam Centres: CBSE To Queries On Coronavirus

CBSE class 10, 12 annual exams will be held till April 14.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams till April 14. In view of the coronavirus that has affected 110 people in India, students have tweeted to CBSE on postponing the exam. Schools and educational institutes have been ordered to remain closed till March 31 in many states to avoid mass gathering and stop the spread of corona virus.

In response to the queries on Coronavirus the Board has replied, through its Twitter handle, that appropriate precautions are taken at exam centers for all the students who are taking exam.

"Conduct of Boards examination is a policy matter which is decided by the Competent Authority only in the interest of CBSE Schools' students of Class X and XII. However appropriate precautions are taken at the examination centre to avoid undesirable infection," it said.

The Board had postponed few exams scheduled within last week of February and first week of March in north east parts of Delhi after riots had erupted. For the convenience of students of the riot affected area and those in vicinity the Board has rescheduled the papers. The board exams, which was scheduled till March 30, will now be held till April 14 for all the students who missed out their papers.

