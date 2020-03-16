PM Modi's Video Guide To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

PM Modi shared a video to explain simple steps to curb coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a video and listed some "simple steps" to curb spread of coronavirus as number of cases climbed to 110 in India, with Maharashtra reporting maximum cases (37).

"Rumours are spreading fast at this time... I urge all of you to stay away from rumours," PM Modi is heard saying in a video shared on Instagram as he explains the significance of taking precautionary measures instead of panicking over the highly contagious disease, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization last week after it spread to over 100 diseases.

"Wash hands... do not touch face eyes," he adds as explains that people often touch their face, eyes with dirty hands that leads to spread of infection.

"While those who are infected are already quarantined, even those who are suspected to have the infection should not be scared... Contact doctor immediately and heed the advice of experts," PM Modi says in nearly seven-minute long clip. "The infection can spread to family members... it's better to maintain personal hygiene," he adds.

In a series of tweets, posted with hashtag #IndiafightsCorona, he explained how "responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19". "It is a united and coordinated response from everyone. This shows the strong spirit of our nation in such situations," PM Modi wrote in one of the tweets shared this afternoon.



