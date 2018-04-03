Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10- Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 3, 2018
No CBSE Class 10 Maths Re-Examination:10 Points
1. HRD Education Secretary Anil Swarup said that the CBSE has decided not to conduct a re-examination for Class 10 maths, even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana.
2. The HRD and CBSE had last week announced that the re-examination of the Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25.
3. The government had then said the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.
4. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions challenging the CBSE decision to re-conduct maths exams for Class 10 after its question paper was leaked on March 28.
5. In a press release yesterday, CBSE said that a fake letter being circulated across several social media platforms mentioning April 30 as the re-exam date for class 10 mathematics.
6. The board advised all students, parents and teachers to ignore this fake letter.
7. The board yesterday said it held class 10 and 12 exams smoothly as per schedule across the country amidst the call for Bharat Bandh. The Board had to postpone the examinations in the State of Punjab at the request of Director General, School Education of Punjab Government. New dates for these postponed exams will be released later.
8. An official of the central education board CBSE was suspended and three men were arrested today over the leak of Class 12 economics board exam papers. KS Rana, the official in charge of the exam centre in outer Delhi's Bawana, was suspended, Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted on Sunday.
9. The two arrested teachers of Mother Khazani Convent School in Bawana had unsealed the CBSE Class 12 economics papers nearly two hours before the exams on March 26, investigators said. They allegedly photographed it, and sent it to a tutor of a local coaching centre, who then forwarded it to his students.
