No CBSE Class 10 Math Re-Test In Students' Interest, Says Government CBSE paper leak: The final decision of not conducting class 10 Maths test came after a thorough analysis and evaluation of the answer sheets

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE paper leak: No re-test for Class 10 maths paper, said a board official New Delhi: will not hold a re-test for the Class 10 Maths paper that was leaked before the exam, a government official today said, adding that the decision was taken keeping in mind the "interest of students."



The final decision of not conducting the class 10 Maths test came after a thorough analysis and evaluation of the answer sheets that showed no specific trend that the leak had impacted the exam outcome, the official said.



"Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 Maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10," tweeted Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup.



Amid huge anger over leaked CBSE final papers, the government had announced that the Class 12 Economics re-exam will be held on April 25.



The Class 12 economics paper's date, the government said, was announced to ensure that the results were declared in time for students to meet deadlines for university admission.



On Monday, Mr Swarup stated reasons as to why the class 10 Maths exam was not scrapped even after receiving information about the leak.



Nine hours before the Class 10 math exam, the CBSE received a copy of the handwritten question paper by email. The sender claimed that the math paper was leaked on WhatsApp and urged the CBSE to cancel the paper, the official said.



"The mail came at 1.29 am on March 28 (early Wednesday) but the mail was seen at 8.55 am by the CBSE chairman. The paper was sent for verification. Just because there was an alert, we couldn't have stopped the exam," said Education Secretary Anil Swarup.



The math exam began at 10 am and "could not practically be stopped", said Mr Swarup.



The news came as a relief for more than 14 lakh students. However, many angry parents and students have sought action against the CBSE, particularly its chairperson Anita Karwal.



