No Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths Re-Exam For CBSE NRI Candidates

According to Education Secretary Anil Swarup IAS, there will be no re-exams for CBSE class 10 and class 12 Non-Resident Indians or NRI students.

Education | | Updated: March 30, 2018 20:33 IST
26 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths Re-Exam For CBSE NRI Candidates

The CBSE runs 19316 affiliated schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries

New Delhi: CBSE Re-Exam Dates: According to Education Secretary Anil Swarup IAS, there will be no re-examination for Non-Resident Indians or NRI students. "Our information is that there is no leak outside India, so there will be no exams outside India," Mr Swarup said. CBSE has announced the new date for Class 12 economics exam. The exam was cancelled after reports question paper leak emerged from Delhi. According to the news dates released by the union government Class 10 maths re-test is expected to be held in July while the Class 12 economics exam will be conducted on April 25.

Mr Swarup said since the Class 12 economics paper was leaked across the country, its fresh test will be held on April 25. "But there will be no fresh exam outside of India because there was no leak".

"Regarding Class 10th re examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," said Education Secretary Anil Swarup IAS.

 
"Our immediate concern of the children who have suffered and this decision is in that context. We will nail the person who did this," Mr Swarup said.

The CBSE runs 19316 affiliated schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries.

Beware Of These Fake Notifications On CBSE Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics Re-Exam, Dates

Details of the Class 10 maths and class 12 economics re-exam dates will also be released on CBSE official website - www.cbse.nic.in.

Who all need to write the re-exam

For Class 10 maths, all those candidates from Delhi and Haryana region will have to sit for the re-exam.

Comments
For Class 12 economics paper, all those candidates -- except NRIs -- who had registered for the March 26 exam need to attend.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

CBSE re-examCBSE re-test

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesDiabetesHIV & AIDSPNR StatusCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train StatusISROGSAT 6A

................................ Advertisement ................................