No Class 12 Economics, Class 10 Maths Re-Exam For CBSE NRI Candidates

Mr Swarup said since the Class 12 economics paper was leaked across the country, its fresh test will be held on April 25. "But there will be no fresh exam outside of India because there was no leak".
"Regarding Class 10th re examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," said Education Secretary Anil Swarup IAS.
CBSE class 10 Mathematics re-examination to be considered only for Delhi NCR and Haryana after a detailed inquiry. If there is a decision to hold re-examination in these two states, it would be held in July. In other states there would be no such re-examination.— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) March 30, 2018
"Our immediate concern of the children who have suffered and this decision is in that context. We will nail the person who did this," Mr Swarup said.
The CBSE runs 19316 affiliated schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries.
Details of the Class 10 maths and class 12 economics re-exam dates will also be released on CBSE official website - www.cbse.nic.in.
Who all need to write the re-exam
For Class 10 maths, all those candidates from Delhi and Haryana region will have to sit for the re-exam.
