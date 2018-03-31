Over 14 Lakh Class 10 Students Will Not Give Re-test: Prakash Javadekar

"I am amazed to see headlines in some news channels about confusion over retest. Out of 16 lakh students, more than 14 lakh students of Class X will not have to give retest in Maths.," Mr Javadekar tweeted.
The minister said that students in other states will not have to appear in the re-exam.
Class-X students from J&K, Uttarakhand,Himachal,Punjab, Chandigarh,Rajasthan,UP, Bihar, WB,North eastern states, Jharkhand,Odisha,Andhra, Telangana,Karnataka,TN, Puduchery,Andaman, Lakshadweep,Kerala, Karnataka, Goa,Maharashtra,Gujarat,MP, Chhattisgarh,will not give Maths retest- Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 30, 2018
However, the re-test of the Class 12 paper that leaked this week will be held across the country on April 25, the government has said.
Comments
According to the police, the CBSE papers were shared on over 10 WhatsApp groups, comprising some 50-60 members. These groups were active in outer Delhi and border areas of Delhi and Haryana. "Four numbers that the CBSE had mentioned in their complaint were used to circulate the Class 12 Economics paper," a police officer said.