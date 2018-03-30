Prakash Javadekar Wants Students To Find A Solution To CBSE Paper Leaks

Prakash Javadekar was speaking at an event to mark the launch of the final round of the Smart India Hackathon-2018 (software edition).

All India | Updated: March 30, 2018 23:45 IST
Prakash Javadekar said that the students could even work on this "challenge" after the event. (PTI)

Education Minister Prakash Javadekar today asked students to find ways to make exams "leak-proof" at an event in New Delhi. The union minister's comment comes amid protests by students against the leak of CBSE question papers of Class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics, re-exams for which have been announced.

Mr Javadekar, who has been facing flak over the CBSE paper leak, was speaking at an event to mark the launch of the final round of the Smart India Hackathon-2018 (software edition). He said that although the paper leak was not the subject of this year's Smart India Hackathon, the students should accept the challenge, according to a statement. Mr Javadekar said that the students could even work on this "challenge" after the two-day event.

The event, Smart India Hackathon (Software Edition), is being held at 28 nodal centres across the country where around one lakh students from across 1,200 colleges have gathered. Students have been shortlisted to find solutions to problems faced by various central ministries and government departments.

"Printing and making a paper goes through a procedure which involves it going from place to place, hence it increases the risk of leak," he said, adding that firewalls needed to be built.
 
prakash javadekar pti

The Congress has demanded the resignation of Prakash Javadekar. (PTI)

The union minister previously tried to connect with anxious parents and students saying, "I can understand the pain and anguish of the students and parents...I also could not sleep. I am also a parent."

The Congress has demanded the resignation of Mr Javadekar, and a probe by a High Court judge. Opposition parties have also demanded that CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal be sacked for the alleged lapse.

A special team of Delhi Police has been set up to investigate the leak. So far, 25 people, including students and tutors have been questioned. The CBSE has also instituted an internal inquiry into the matter with a view to secure all future exams.

