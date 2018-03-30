Prakash Javadekar Wants Students To Find A Solution To CBSE Paper Leaks

Mr Javadekar, who has been facing flak over the CBSE paper leak, was speaking at an event to mark the launch of the final round of the Smart India Hackathon-2018 (software edition). He said that although the paper leak was not the subject of this year's Smart India Hackathon, the students should accept the challenge, according to a statement. Mr Javadekar said that the students could even work on this "challenge" after the two-day event.
The event, Smart India Hackathon (Software Edition), is being held at 28 nodal centres across the country where around one lakh students from across 1,200 colleges have gathered. Students have been shortlisted to find solutions to problems faced by various central ministries and government departments.
"Printing and making a paper goes through a procedure which involves it going from place to place, hence it increases the risk of leak," he said, adding that firewalls needed to be built.
The union minister previously tried to connect with anxious parents and students saying, "I can understand the pain and anguish of the students and parents...I also could not sleep. I am also a parent."
A special team of Delhi Police has been set up to investigate the leak. So far, 25 people, including students and tutors have been questioned. The CBSE has also instituted an internal inquiry into the matter with a view to secure all future exams.