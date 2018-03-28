CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Was Easier, But Lengthy, Say Students

CBSE 10th Class Mathematics exam was held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM today.
An expert told Times of India that "Only 10 per cent questions were of moderate difficulty level, rest of the questions were like a cake walk for most of the students. The questions on Height and Distance, Statistics and Construction question on similar triangle were straight from the NCERT book."
"I didn't expect the exam to be so easy. Even compared to last year, this one was better and simple," a student who appeared the exam in Dehradun told HT.
According to reports, a major chunk of the questions asked in the class 10 mathematics paper were from the NCERT textbooks.
Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com said that the paper was a bit difficult in comparison to last year. HE said, "Questions were difficult compared to last year's paper. This year questions from all the chapters were asked in comparison to last year's paper. There was more emphasis on Trigonometry, Statistics and Surface area and volume. According to our analysis, 65+ out of 80 is easily scorable. Overall, the level of the paper was medium."
Now only these papers are remaining of class 10 annual examinations of CBSE: French, Sanskrit, Urdu Course-B, Telugu, Elem. Of business and Painting.
Painting paper will be held on April 4, which is the last day of this years examinations. The Board began the exams from both class 10 and class 12 from March 5, 2018, after Holi festival. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exam will continue till 13 April 2018.
