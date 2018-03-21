CBSE Class 10 English Paper: Official Confirmation On Compensatory Marks Awaited

Students are now confused over whether compensatory extra marks will be given them or not.
While several reports say that CBSE will give extra marks to the students, the Board has said to news agency PTI that 'it was undecided on providing compensation to Class 10 students for an alleged error in the English question paper.'
'Evaluation is a very secretive process. Though the marking policy is always decided keeping the interests of students in mind, but an expert committee examines whether it is an error in the first place or not and how students' interest can be safeguarded," a senior CBSE official said.
On the other hand, CBSE controller of examinations KK Choudhury on Monday told the Times of India that the board will compensate students of Class X for the error in the English question paper, which confused students across the county. 'Even those who didn't attempt the question will get the benefit,' he also said.
