CBSE Class 10 English Paper: Official Confirmation On Compensatory Marks Awaited While several reports say that CBSE will give extra marks to the students, the Board has said to news agency PTI that 'it was undecided on providing compensation to Class 10 students for an alleged error in the English question paper.'

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2018: Official Statement On Compensatory Marks Awaited New Delhi: On 12 March 2018, CBSE conducted English exam for class 10 students, in which there was an error in one of the question in paragraph numbering. On the same day, board officials said that 'the board will look into the matter before the finalisation of marking scheme which is to be prepared for evaluation of this paper. It will make sure that no student is put to any disadvantage because of this confusion.' However there's no official update released in this regard.



Students are now confused over whether compensatory extra marks will be given them or not.



While several reports say that CBSE will give extra marks to the students, the Board has said to news agency PTI that 'it was undecided on providing compensation to Class 10 students for an alleged error in the English question paper.'



'Evaluation is a very secretive process. Though the marking policy is always decided keeping the interests of students in mind, but an expert committee examines whether it is an error in the first place or not and how students' interest can be safeguarded," a senior CBSE official said.



On the other hand, CBSE controller of examinations KK Choudhury on Monday told the Times of India that the board will compensate students of Class X for the error in the English question paper, which confused students across the county. 'Even those who didn't attempt the question will get the benefit,' he also said.



'Once we are done with the preparation of the marks scheme, we will decide on the compensation marks. We will not let any student suffer because of a mistake at our end,' he further added.



Click here for more



On 12 March 2018, CBSE conducted English exam for class 10 students, in which there was an error in one of the question in paragraph numbering. On the same day, board officials said that 'the board will look into the matter before the finalisation of marking scheme which is to be prepared for evaluation of this paper. It will make sure that no student is put to any disadvantage because of this confusion.' However there's no official update released in this regard.Students are now confused over whether compensatory extra marks will be given them or not.While several reports say that CBSE will give extra marks to the students, the Board has said to news agency PTI that 'it was undecided on providing compensation to Class 10 students for an alleged error in the English question paper.''Evaluation is a very secretive process. Though the marking policy is always decided keeping the interests of students in mind, but an expert committee examines whether it is an error in the first place or not and how students' interest can be safeguarded," a senior CBSE official said.On the other hand, CBSE controller of examinations KK Choudhury on Monday told the Times of India that the board will compensate students of Class X for the error in the English question paper, which confused students across the county. 'Even those who didn't attempt the question will get the benefit,' he also said. 'Once we are done with the preparation of the marks scheme, we will decide on the compensation marks. We will not let any student suffer because of a mistake at our end,' he further added.Click here for more Education News