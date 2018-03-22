CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam Paper Analysis; Questions Of Average Difficulty Level CBSE conducted the board exam for Social Science paper for class 10 students today. Paper was of average difficulty level.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam Paper Analysis New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the board exam for Social Science paper for class 10 students today, that is, on March 22, 2018. The paper was of three hours duration and consisted of 27 questions. Students who appeared for the exam said the paper was easy but did contain some questions which were tricky. There was no out of syllabus question in the paper and anyone who had studied the NCERT textbook end to end would be able to score good marks in the paper.



Questions from serial number 1 to 7 were very short answer type questions and carried one mark each. Questions from serial number 8 to 18 were short answer type questions and carried 3 marks each. Questions from serial number 19 to 25 carried 5 marks each. Question numbers 26 and 27 were map questions from History with one mark each. In total there were three map based questions.



The map-based questions were also from NCERT and most students found it easy. The paper was of average length and students were able to finish the paper on time.



The question paper was of average level. A teacher told TOI that the paper contained more application based questions than expected. However, students won't have difficulty in scoring good marks in the paper.



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the board exam for Social Science paper for class 10 students today, that is, on March 22, 2018. The paper was of three hours duration and consisted of 27 questions. Students who appeared for the exam said the paper was easy but did contain some questions which were tricky. There was no out of syllabus question in the paper and anyone who had studied the NCERT textbook end to end would be able to score good marks in the paper.Questions from serial number 1 to 7 were very short answer type questions and carried one mark each. Questions from serial number 8 to 18 were short answer type questions and carried 3 marks each. Questions from serial number 19 to 25 carried 5 marks each. Question numbers 26 and 27 were map questions from History with one mark each. In total there were three map based questions.The map-based questions were also from NCERT and most students found it easy. The paper was of average length and students were able to finish the paper on time. The question paper was of average level. A teacher told TOI that the paper contained more application based questions than expected. However, students won't have difficulty in scoring good marks in the paper.Click here for more Education News