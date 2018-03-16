CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis

A total of 16,38,428 students have registered for CBSE class 10 exams this year. The exams began on 5 March along with class 12 board exams.
CBSE Will Consider Students' Concerns In Class 10 English Paper
On 12 March, confusion arose with wrong paragraph numbers in English question paper. CBSE has assured to consider the concerns of students. An official from CBSE told NDTV that it will make sure that no student is put to any disadvantage because of this confusion.
Comments
Students will have two days gap hereafter. On 19 March, class 10 will sit for Arabic/ Tibetan/ Nepali/ Health care services paper. On 20 March there will be language papers. Social Science exam will be the next big exam on 22 March.
