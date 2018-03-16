CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis CBSE class 10 Science paper has just been over. Students say it was an easy paper.

CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis, Review, Feedback From Students, Teachers

New Delhi: CBSE Class 10 science paper was easy and students are expecting good marks. After the completion of the exam today, responses from students have been satisfying indicating towards an easy and straightforward question paper. Students say that biology questions were the easiest ones and Chemistry questions seemed to be the toughest section among all (few short answer type questions were tricky). The question paper comprised of two parts; second part was skill based. There were 27 questions in total.



A total of 16,38,428 students have registered for CBSE class 10 exams this year. The exams began on 5 March along with class 12 board exams.



CBSE Will Consider Students' Concerns In Class 10 English Paper

On 12 March, confusion arose with wrong paragraph numbers in English question paper. CBSE has assured to consider the concerns of students. An official from CBSE told NDTV that it will make sure that no student is put to any disadvantage because of this confusion.



CBSE Class 10 Exams Ahead

Students will have two days gap hereafter. On 19 March, class 10 will sit for Arabic/ Tibetan/ Nepali/ Health care services paper. On 20 March there will be language papers. Social Science exam will be the next big exam on 22 March.



CBSE Class 10 science paper was easy and students are expecting good marks. After the completion of the exam today, responses from students have been satisfying indicating towards an easy and straightforward question paper. Students say that biology questions were the easiest ones and Chemistry questions seemed to be the toughest section among all (few short answer type questions were tricky). The question paper comprised of two parts; second part was skill based. There were 27 questions in total.A total of 16,38,428 students have registered for CBSE class 10 exams this year. The exams began on 5 March along with class 12 board exams.On 12 March, confusion arose with wrong paragraph numbers in English question paper. CBSE has assured to consider the concerns of students. An official from CBSE told NDTV that it will make sure that no student is put to any disadvantage because of this confusion.Students will have two days gap hereafter. On 19 March, class 10 will sit for Arabic/ Tibetan/ Nepali/ Health care services paper. On 20 March there will be language papers. Social Science exam will be the next big exam on 22 March.