CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Cancelled: Here Is What Students Should Know Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics examinations.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE held 10th Mathematics examination today New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)



What happened



CBSE had to cancel the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers after question paper leak was reported.



Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference today that some parts of the paper were leaked on WhatsApp and the government has made a police complaint regarding it. "Investigation is underway and strict action will be taken. We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed," HRD Minister said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has



When will be the re-exams



Both the HRD minister and the board has said the new dates will be released within one week.



Where will you find the new dates



The students may track the official website of the CBSE and ndtv.com for further updates on the examination date.



What did CBSE say



The



"Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week:



Class XII -- Economics

Class X Mathematics"



Click here for



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics examinations. CBSE board examinations began on March 5 and class 10 examinations were expected to be concluded by April 4 while the last date for Class 12 exams was April 13. CBSE held 10th Maths examination today and 12th Economics examination on March 26.CBSE had to cancel the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers after question paper leak was reported.Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference today that some parts of the paper were leaked on WhatsApp and the government has made a police complaint regarding it. "Investigation is underway and strict action will be taken. We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed," HRD Minister said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed unhappiness about the leak of Class 10 and 12 CBSE papers, which is forcing students to take the exams again, sources told NDTV.Both the HRD minister and the board has said the new dates will be released within one week.The students may track the official website of the CBSE and ndtv.com for further updates on the examination date.The board said this "Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week: Class XII -- EconomicsClass X Mathematics"Click here for Education News