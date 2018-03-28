2-3 CBSE Papers Leaked On WhatsApp 30 Minutes Before Exam, Says Prakash Javadekar

Hours after the CBSE cancelled Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers, Education Minister Prakash Javadekar said the CBSE had filed a police case when the complaint had first come to light.

Updated: March 28, 2018 19:52 IST
CBSE decided to re-conduct the exam for Economics (Class 12th) and Mathematics (for Class 10).

NEW DELHI:  The Central Board of Secondary Education, which had earlier denied allegations of paper leaks, today ordered a re-exam for two subjects but there was no word on complaints that the accountancy question paper held earlier had also leaked. The school education board had earlier rejected Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia's demand to hold a re-exam, insisting that this paper had not leaked.

By cancelling Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics board papers today, the CBSE is seen to have only acknowledged leak of these two question papers. The mathematics paper was held today but the economics paper was held on Monday.

Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar, however, appeared to go further.

"For 2-3 papers, some parts of the question paper came on WhatsApp half-an-hour before the exam. We took cognisance on the first day and filed a case... Delhi police has set up a special team. They are tracing the WhatsApp messages and other steps are being taken," Mr Javadekar said.

"We are confident that people whoever committed this crime, or the gang which may be operating, will be caught and will punished. Because no one has a right to play with future of children," the minister said.

Mr Javadekar also promised to put systems in place from Monday that would make it impossible for the question papers to be leaked.

The CBSE had earlier rejected complaints about the accountancy paper being leaked, saying "some miscreants" were trying to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and other social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations.

The CBSE, however, filed a police case.

