2-3 CBSE Papers Leaked On WhatsApp 30 Minutes Before Exam, Says Prakash Javadekar

By cancelling Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics board papers today, the CBSE is seen to have only acknowledged leak of these two question papers. The mathematics paper was held today but the economics paper was held on Monday.
Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar, however, appeared to go further.
"For 2-3 papers, some parts of the question paper came on WhatsApp half-an-hour before the exam. We took cognisance on the first day and filed a case... Delhi police has set up a special team. They are tracing the WhatsApp messages and other steps are being taken," Mr Javadekar said.
"We are confident that people whoever committed this crime, or the gang which may be operating, will be caught and will punished. Because no one has a right to play with future of children," the minister said.
Mr Javadekar also promised to put systems in place from Monday that would make it impossible for the question papers to be leaked.
The CBSE, however, filed a police case.