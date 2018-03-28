CBSE Re-Exams: Why Did Board Decide To Conduct Re-Examinations? All You Need To Know The Central Board of Examinations has said that it will announce the dates for re-exams within a week.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education or

The board has said that it will announce the dates for the re-exams within a week.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on March 15 said that he had received complaints about an alleged leak of Class 12 accountancy paper. "Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE," the minister had said.



The board had, however, denied any allegation of paper leak and said that all the seals of packed question papers were found intact at all the exam centres.



"There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres," the board said in its official statement.



"During the process of examination, however, at local level, some miscreants tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and other social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations," the CBSE had said.



However, during the day of the examination, teachers found out that the papers that they were distributing had the same questions as those that were being circulated.



Following the incident, the CBSE issued of notice calling for re-examinations for the papers in question.



