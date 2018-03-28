CBSE Re-Exams: Why Did Board Decide To Conduct Re-Examinations? All You Need To Know

The examinations for class 10 mathematics were held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm today. The economics board exams were held on March 26. However, the news about the paper leak had been doing the rounds since March 5. The handwritten papers were allegedly being circulated on Whatsapp on March 25, a day before the exam.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on March 15 said that he had received complaints about an alleged leak of Class 12 accountancy paper. "Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE," the minister had said.
The board had, however, denied any allegation of paper leak and said that all the seals of packed question papers were found intact at all the exam centres.
"There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres," the board said in its official statement.
"During the process of examination, however, at local level, some miscreants tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and other social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations," the CBSE had said.
Following the incident, the CBSE issued of notice calling for re-examinations for the papers in question.