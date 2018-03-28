5 Big Announcements By Minister Prakash Javadekar On CBSE Re-Exams

The CBSE has ordered re-examination of Class X Maths and Class XII Economics papers

New Delhi: After education board CBSE announced that it will hold re-examinations for Class X Maths and Class XII Economics papers over reports that they allegedly leaked, Education Minister Prakash Javadekar today announced that the government will now work on a robust system to make paper leaks impossible in the future. Mr Javadekar also said that a team of Delhi Police has been deployed to get to the root of the matter and bring the culprits to book.