CBSE Re-Exam: Full Text Of Central Board Of Examination's Notice On Re-Exam For Class X Maths, Class XII Economics

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has issued a notice saying it will re-conduct the board examination for class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics subjects. There had been reports of an alleged paper leak for class 12 economics exam. The reason for class 10 mathematics re-examination, which was conducted today remains to be clarified. The information about the re-examination was notified by CBSE on its official website.



"Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week," the notice read.



Class XII -- Economics



Class X Mathematics



