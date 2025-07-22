World's First AI Model Wins Gold At International Math Olympiad. Check Details

Google's artificial intelligence (AI) research arm DeepMind has won a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), the world's most prestigious competition for young mathematicians. It is the first time a machine has solved five of the six problems in algebra, combinatorics, geometry, and number theory -- signalling a breakthrough in math capabilities of AI systems that can rival human intelligence.

IMO problems are known for their difficulty, and solving them requires a deep understanding of mathematical concepts -- something which the AI models had not been able to achieve up until now. However, an advanced version of Gemini Deep Think managed to ace the competition where 67 contestants, or about 11 per cent, achieved gold-medal scores.

"We can confirm that Google DeepMind has reached the much-desired milestone, earning 35 out of a possible 42 points, a gold medal score. Their solutions were astonishing in many respects. IMO graders found them to be clear, precise and most of them easy to follow," said IMO President Dr Gregor Dolinar.

Last year, DeepMind's combined AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry 2 systems achieved the silver-medal standard in the competition, but it took two to three days of computation. This year, the advanced Gemini model operated end-to-end in natural language and managed to produce the results within the 4.5-hour competition time limit.

The DeepMind team trained the advanced Gemini model on novel reinforcement learning techniques that can leverage more multi-step reasoning, problem-solving and theorem-proving data.

"We'll be making a version of this Deep Think model available to a set of trusted testers, including mathematicians, before rolling it out to Google AI Ultra subscribers," DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Prior to Google, an OpenAI researcher also claimed that the startup had built technology that achieved a similar score on this year's questions, though it did not officially enter the competition.

1/N I'm excited to share that our latest @OpenAI experimental reasoning LLM has achieved a longstanding grand challenge in AI: gold medal-level performance on the world's most prestigious math competition—the International Math Olympiad (IMO). pic.twitter.com/SG3k6EknaC — Alexander Wei (@alexwei_) July 19, 2025

The advancements shown by the AI systems suggest that the technology was less than a year away from being used by mathematicians to crack unsolved research problems at the frontier of the field.

"I think the moment we can solve hard reasoning problems in natural language will enable the potential for collaboration between AI and mathematicians," Junehyuk Jung, a math professor at Brown University and visiting researcher in DeepMind AI unit, was quoted as saying by Reuters.