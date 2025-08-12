Satya Nadella Outlines Microsoft's Shift from 'Software Factory' to AI-Driven 'Intelligence Engine'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced a major transformation in the company's long-term vision, moving away from its traditional identity as a software developer to becoming an AI-powered "intelligence engine". In a recent internal memo to employees, Nadella explained that Microsoft will now focus on making artificial intelligence tools and platforms that empower people around the world to create their own solutions.

Reflecting on the company's past, Mr Nadella referenced Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' idea of a "software factory", a concept that guided the company for decades. However, Mr Nadella emphasised that today's fast-changing tech environment requires more than just creating software products.

"The goal is not just to deliver tools for specific tasks but to give everyone the ability to build their own intelligent tools," Mr Nadella wrote. He described this new approach as a shift from being a software provider to becoming an enabler for innovation.

To support this change, Microsoft plans to redesign its entire technology stack from infrastructure and platforms to applications so it can offer complete, AI-powered experiences. Nadella believes Microsoft's strength will come from integrating all layers of technology, rather than focusing on isolated products.

He said the company aims to make AI accessible to all eight billion people across the globe, whether they are researchers, analysts, or software developers, by offering AI agents that not only provide information but also help solve real-world problems.

Mr Nadella highlighted that this vision is about spreading the benefits of AI to individuals, businesses, and entire societies, breaking the barriers that limit innovation to a select few.