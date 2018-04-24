Class 12 Economics Re-Exam Tomorrow, 'No Change In Admit Card, Centre,' Says CBSE

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the re-examination for class 12 economics paper tomorrow.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Re-Exam On April 25, Check Admit Card, Centre Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Economics Re-Test: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the re-examination for class 12 economics paper tomorrow. The exam was rescheduled after paper leak was reported from several parts of the country in last month. CBSE informed all the students appearing for Class 12 economics paper (code 030) retest on April 25, that the candidates will appear from the same allotted centres using the same admit card they used on March 26, when the exam was held first. This was notified on March 30, 2018 by the board on its official website.

CBSE informed the students that certain social media networks and online news channel (s) are unnecessarily floating rumours that new Admit Cards will be issued by the Board for the exam tomorrow. 

"Students are advised to follow the instructions as displayed earlier as no change has been made in the arrangements already notified," said a notification from the board.

 "Class 12 exams are a gateway to higher education and various professional competitive exams which have limited seats. In the present scenario, the admitting institutions of higher education are likely to have reservations against this batch of students regarding economics results, not only in India but also in foreign institutions," CBSE justified its decision to hold the class 12 economics re-exam.

 "Therefore, giving undue advantage to a handful of beneficiaries of the alleged leak would not be in the larger academic interest of these students, and neither does it uphold principles of education or the sanctity of the Board exams," it said then.

CBSE, however, had made a decision to not to conduct class 10 maths re-exam after its internal inquiries and analysis based on available material and inputs from the ongoing police investigations indicated that the class 10 maths paper leak may be confined to a few alleged beneficiaries.

CBSE Classes 10 and 12 examinations cancelled due to Bharat Bandh on April 2 in Punjab will be held on April 27. A statement from the board said the exams had to be cancelled, and the Board has decided to conduct the cancelled examinations on April 27, 2018 (Friday) for candidates of the state of Punjab For Class 10 and 12.

