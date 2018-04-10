CBSE To Conduct Postponed Exams In Punjab On April 27 The CBSE's Classes 10 and 12 April 2 examinations cancelled in Punjab due to Bharat Bandh will now be held on April 27, 2018 (Friday).

13 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE To Conduct Postponed Exams In Punjab On April 27 New Delhi: CBSE



According to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Roll Numbers and Examination Centres already allotted to the students will remain same.



At the request of the state government in view of 'Bharat Bandh' called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the CBSE had postponed the exams scheduled on April 2.



The board officials, had said yesterday, that the dates will be announced soon.



"The dates will be announced soon, students and parents should not panic," a senior CBSE official said.



While Class 12 students in Punjab have to appear for the Hindi, Gujarati, Nepali and Kashmiri exams, language exams of French, Sanskrit and Urdu are re-scheduled for Class 10 on April 27.



The board had said that it had received a letter of request, dated April 1, 2018, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on April 2, on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Breaking: #CBSE to conduct class 10, class 12 postponed exam for Punjab students on April 27. Exams scheduled on April 2, were postponed for Punjab students due to #BharatBandh - Anisha Singh (@all_the_phools) April 10, 2018 Click here for more





CBSE Classes 10 and 12 examinations cancelled due to Bharat Bandh on April 2 in Punjab now will be held on April 27. A statement from the board said the exams had to be cancelled, and the Board has now decided to conduct the cancelled examinations on April 27, 2018 (Friday) for candidates of the state of Punjab For Class 10 and 12.According to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Roll Numbers and Examination Centres already allotted to the students will remain same.At the request of the state government in view of 'Bharat Bandh' called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the CBSE had postponed the exams scheduled on April 2.The board officials, had said yesterday, that the dates will be announced soon."The dates will be announced soon, students and parents should not panic," a senior CBSE official said. While Class 12 students in Punjab have to appear for the Hindi, Gujarati, Nepali and Kashmiri exams, language exams of French, Sanskrit and Urdu are re-scheduled for Class 10 on April 27.The board had said that it had received a letter of request, dated April 1, 2018, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on April 2, on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the 'Bharat Bandh'.Click here for more Education News