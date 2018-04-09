CBSE Yet To Announce Postponed Class 10, 12 Exam Dates In Punjab

At the request of the state government in view of 'Bharat Bandh' called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed the exams scheduled on April 2.
"It has been a week and I was completely prepared for the exam and now we don't even know that when the exam will be held," Jaspreet Mehra, a Class 10 student from Bhatinda said.
Supriya Bhatia, an IT professional said, "It's depressing for students to aimlessly prepare for exam without knowing an exact date. It should have been announced that day only".
The board officials, however, said, that the dates will be announced soon.
"The dates will be announced soon, students and parents should not panic," a senior CBSE official said.
While Class 12 students were supposed to appear for the Hindi exam, language exams of French, Sanskrit and Urdu were scheduled for Class 10 on that day.
The state government had also taken a decision to keep all schools shut for the day, the CBSE had said referring to the letter of the state government.