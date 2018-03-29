CBSE Paper Leak 'Unfair, Terrible For Students,' Tweet Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi And Others

Highlights
- "Feel terrible for all students," wrote Farhan Akhar
- "Think of it as a second chance to do even better," wrote Vivek Oberoi
- New dates for the re-examinations are yet to be announced
Here's what Farah Akhtar posted on Twitter:
Feel terrible for all students who have to re-sit their exams for no fault of their own. So unfair and unfortunate. Wish them strength to get through this time. #CBSE#SSC— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 29, 2018
Actor Vivek Oberoi, however, was hopeful that students would not let the news of re-examination affect their preparation. He wrote on Twitter, "So disappointing to hear about the #CBSE leak. This is completely unacceptable & unfair to the students who have put in so much hard work & dedication. I appeal to all the students to not let this affect their preparation & to think of it as a 2nd chance to do even better! All The Best!"
So disappointing to hear about the #CBSE leak. This is completely unacceptable & unfair to the students who have put in so much hard work & dedication. I appeal to all the students to not let this affect their preparation & to think of it as a 2nd chance to do even better! ATB!— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 28, 2018
Actor Emraan Hashmi had a rather funny take on the unfortunate turn of events. He re-defined the acronym CBSE as "Corrupt Board For Students' Education."
Here's what Emraan Hashmi posted on Twitter:
After the unfortunate paper leak, the acronym CBSE has a new meaning..... "Corrupt Board For Students' Education " !!— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 28, 2018
I always hated Exams, so it angers me that students have to re write their exams. the people who leaked it should be severely punished. #CBSE#SSC— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) March 29, 2018
The new dates for the examinations and other details are yet to be announced by CBSE.