CBSE Paper Leak 'Unfair, Terrible For Students,' Tweet Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi And Others

Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi expressed their displeasure over the recent CBSE paper leak

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 29, 2018 17:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBSE Paper Leak 'Unfair, Terrible For Students,' Tweet Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi And Others

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "So unfair and unfortunate" (Image courtesy - faroutakhtar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Feel terrible for all students," wrote Farhan Akhar
  2. "Think of it as a second chance to do even better," wrote Vivek Oberoi
  3. New dates for the re-examinations are yet to be announced
Much to the dismay of Class X and XII students, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to conduct re-examination of Math and Economics paper respectively, following the leak of question papers. CBSE's decision has upset student and their parents nationwide. Several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi and Emraan Hashmi have also expressed their disappointment over CBSE paper leak. "Feel terrible for all students who have to re-sit their exams for no fault of their own. So unfair and unfortunate. Wish them strength to get through this time," tweeted Farhan Akhtar. Delhi Police's investigation in the matter is underway.

Here's what Farah Akhtar posted on Twitter:
 

Actor Vivek Oberoi, however, was hopeful that students would not let the news of re-examination affect their preparation. He wrote on Twitter, "So disappointing to hear about the #CBSE leak. This is completely unacceptable & unfair to the students who have put in so much hard work & dedication. I appeal to all the students to not let this affect their preparation & to think of it as a 2nd chance to do even better! All The Best!"
 

Actor Emraan Hashmi had a rather funny take on the unfortunate turn of events. He re-defined the acronym CBSE as "Corrupt Board For Students' Education."

Here's what Emraan Hashmi posted on Twitter:
 

Comments
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia expressed his 'anger' on Twitter and said that people, who leaked the exam papers, 'should be severely punished.' He wrote, "I always hated exams, so it angers me that students have to re write their exams. The people who leaked it should be severely punished. #CBSE #SSC."
 

The new dates for the examinations and other details are yet to be announced by CBSE.
 

Trending

cbse paper leak bollywood reactioncbse paper leak 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSHyderabad GirlPNR StatusCBSEMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train StatusPrakash JavadekarFacebook ISROGSAT 6A

................................ Advertisement ................................