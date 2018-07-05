School Principal Arrested In Delhi In CBSE Paper Leak Case

Two teachers of Mother Khazani Convent School were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in leak of question papers of Class 12 Economics subject and Class 10 Mathematics subject

Delhi | | Updated: July 05, 2018 04:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
School Principal Arrested In Delhi In CBSE Paper Leak Case

Praveen Kumar Jha was formally arrested and let off (Representational)

New Delhi: 

Delhi Police have arrested a school Principal from west Delhi's Bawana in the CBSE papers' leak case, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Two teachers of Mother Khazani Convent School were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in leak of question papers of Class 12 Economics subject and Class 10 Mathematics subject.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Gopal Naik said Praveen Kumar Jha was formally arrested and let off since he had secured anticipatory bail.

The school's affiliation has since been cancelled by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

"During the probe, Jha was found to be aware of the role of the two teachers in leaking papers to ensure that school results were good," the officer said.

Police busted the module involved in the leak of Class 10 question paper in Una town in Himachal Pradesh in April and arrested six people, including a woman.

The exams for Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers were held on March 28 and 26 respectively.

For more Delhi news, click here

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi Policecbse paper leak 2018Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................